LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - State police are investigating a shooting that involved Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A Friday news release says the shooting happened late Tuesday. Deputies had been dispatched to a residence in Youngsville. The release says a man who came out of the building armed with a gun was shot by at least one deputy.

Trooper Thomas Gossen, a state police spokesman, says the person was taken into surgery but information on the extent of his injuries was unavailable. His name has not been released and Gossen says a decision on whether he will face charges is pending.

State police are often asked by local agencies to conduct independent investigations of officer-involved shootings. The release says the Lafayette sheriff’s office requested a state police investigation about an hour after the shooting.

