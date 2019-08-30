TALLEYVILLE, Del. (AP) - A New York man is accused of flashing and stalking a hotel clerk in Talleyville, Delaware.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports 25-year-old Jimanie R. Braddox is charged with stalking, offensive touching and second-degree indecent exposure. State police say the Brooklyn man asked the female clerk about renting a room late Tuesday night and then flashed her. Police say hotel staffed asked him to leave and he apparently waited outside for the clerk to leave work.

They say he approached her as she tried to get into her car and then followed her into a nearby convenience store. Police say he grabbed the clerk and was confronted by a convenience store employee. They say he fled before officers responded to the scene and was arrested hours later in New Castle.

