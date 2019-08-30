LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a 34-year-old man with defacing a synagogue and threatening a man.

Cameron Brunson Blake is expected to be arraigned Friday on one count each of vandalism of religious property, which is a hate crime, and criminal threats.

Custody records show Blake is jailed, and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $1 million.

The district attorney’s office says Blake is accused of carving an anti-Semitic slur into the door of a synagogue on Aug. 10.

Two days later he allegedly hurled an epithet at a man and his infant daughter in Palisades Park and threatened to injure or kill the man.

The charges carry a possible maximum sentence of six years and eight months in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.