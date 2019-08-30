MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say they have seized more than 9 tons of marijuana in the northern border city of Tijuana.
The federal Attorney General’s Office says in a Friday statement that prosecutors executed a search warrant at a home in the city across from San Diego.
A photo published by the office showed dozens of suitcase-size, plastic-wrapped bundles in towering piles. Prosecutors say there were 757 packages of weed in all.
There was no mention of any arrests.
