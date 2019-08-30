HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say a man who burglarized two homes, stole two cars, and caused a head-on crash in Tennessee has been arrested.

News outlets report 30-year-old Thomas Metcalf was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and multiple theft charges.

A press release from Hendersonville Police says it received 911 calls on a multitude of crimes Thursday morning.

The release says Metcalf stole a vehicle and abandoned it after getting stuck in a grassy area. It says Metcalf then entered two homes while residents were inside.

Police say Metcalf then stole another vehicle and fled.

Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford says officers were pursing the stolen vehicle until it crashed head-on into another car. News reports said at least one of the drivers was injured.

