LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prosecutor told a judge that man accused of killing a woman with a sledgehammer told police about “smashing people” and said the woman asked him to hit her.

Prosecutor Peter Thunell said Friday that police are investigating whether 36-year-old Clinton Earl Taylor attacked others before the predawn slaying Thursday at a Las Vegas laundromat.

Officer Larry Hadfield says detectives have not identified attacks similar to what they think was a random act of violence.

The Clark County coroner hasn’t identified the woman, who police say told a dispatcher a man was outside with a sledgehammer before screaming and the line disconnected.

Arriving officers found Taylor covered with blood and carrying a sledgehammer.

Judge Ann Zimmerman ordered Taylor jailed without bail and gave prosecutors until Wednesday to file criminal charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.