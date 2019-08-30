HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A man who was allegedly involved in a shooting prompted by a fight over a woman has been arrested.

Thirty-six-year-old Julio Rios was arrested Thursday. The Hartford man was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, criminal use of a firearm and third-degree larceny.

The Hartford Courant reports the shooting took place June 30 in the rear parking lot of Rios‘ apartment. The wounded man, Dyzhae Richardson, survived being shot in the abdomen.

Police say Richardson was dating the mother of Rios‘ two children. The woman says the two had been “feuding for several months.”

Richardson told police that he saw Rios circle his block several times in an Infiniti. He went to Rios‘ apartment to confront him, but Rios shot him as he approached the back lot.

