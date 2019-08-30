The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was arrested and charged Thursday for the New Year’s Eve shooting in Ohio that left three people dead and two others injured last year.

Tevin Biles-Thomas — who is on Army active-duty — is accused of a shooting in a Cleveland Airbnb that left Delvante Johnson, Toshaun Banks and Devaughn Gibson dead, according to the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in a joint statement, NBC News reported.

The gunfire began after “an altercation ensued” between the houseguests and an “uninvited group” who let themselves in, authorities said

Arrested in Fort Stewart, Georgia, Mr. Biles-Thomas has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.

Cuyahoga County prosecutor Michael O’Malley applauded Cleveland authorities for securing an arrest after an eight-month investigation.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Mr. O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Mr. Biles-Thomas is currently detained in Hinesville, Georgia, and the date of his extradition back to Cleveland is unknown. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Cleveland.

