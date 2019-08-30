AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas is teaming with Bumble to crack down on people who send unsolicited nude images on dating apps and elsewhere in cyberspace.

The state’s new law banning so-called cyber flashing comes after the Austin-based dating app company lobbied for action.

The law is set to take effect Saturday. It makes electronic transmission of sexually explicit material a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500 if the person who received it hasn’t given consent.

State Rep. Morgan Meyer says app users complained to Bumble about people sending unwanted images and Bumble “realized there was no recourse.”

Bumble Chief of Staff Caroline Ellis Roche says the company plans to take the legislation to the federal level and other states.

