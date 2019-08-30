PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Authorities say a train passing through Pueblo hit and killed a man.

KRDO-TV reports police found the man’s body near the tracks early Friday.

The train’s crew told investigators that the man was sitting next to the tracks and rocking back and forth.

The crew said the man didn’t respond to the train’s horn and the train wasn’t able to stop in time.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name.

Information from: KRDO-TV, http://www.krdo.com/

