The number of voters who think President Trump will be reelected in 2020 continues to grow, according to veteran pollster Scott Rasmussen. In a poll of 1,000 voters conducted mid-August, he found that 63% of all voters now say it’s least somewhat likely Mr. Trump will win.
That’s up from 60% in July, 57% in May, 54% in April, 50% in March and 46% in February, Mr. Rasmussen said.
“The latest figures include 29% who say the president is very likely to be reelected and 15% who think that outcome is not at all likely,” the survey analysis stated. “Eighty-eight percent of Republicans believe the president is likely to win. In fact, a majority (56%) of GOP voters believe he is very likely to be reelected.”
A notable number of Democrats and independents also appear resigned to a second term for Mr. Trump.
“On the other side of the aisle, 42% think a Trump victory in 2020 is at least somewhat likely while 58% disagree. Just 26% of Democrats believe a Trump reelection is not at all likely,” the analysis notes, adding that 62% of independent voters now believe that Mr. Trump is indeed “likely to win.”
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.