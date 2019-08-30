The number of voters who think President Trump will be reelected in 2020 continues to grow, according to veteran pollster Scott Rasmussen. In a poll of 1,000 voters conducted mid-August, he found that 63% of all voters now say it’s least somewhat likely Mr. Trump will win.

That’s up from 60% in July, 57% in May, 54% in April, 50% in March and 46% in February, Mr. Rasmussen said.

“The latest figures include 29% who say the president is very likely to be reelected and 15% who think that outcome is not at all likely,” the survey analysis stated. “Eighty-eight percent of Republicans believe the president is likely to win. In fact, a majority (56%) of GOP voters believe he is very likely to be reelected.”

A notable number of Democrats and independents also appear resigned to a second term for Mr. Trump.

“On the other side of the aisle, 42% think a Trump victory in 2020 is at least somewhat likely while 58% disagree. Just 26% of Democrats believe a Trump reelection is not at all likely,” the analysis notes, adding that 62% of independent voters now believe that Mr. Trump is indeed “likely to win.”

