RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The head of Virginia’s Medicaid agency is stepping down.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Dr. Jennifer Lee is resigning as director of the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance.

She led DMAS through a massive expansion of Medicaid in Virginia that saw about 300,000 newly eligible Virginians sign up. Lawmakers voted in 2018 to expand Medicaid to low-income adults, a key part of former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul.

Lee is an emergency physician who previously worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

She recently married and has been commuting between northern Virginia and Richmond.

Her last day at the agency is October 9.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.