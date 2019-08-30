PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting in Southeast Portland, Oregon.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police found the woman dead and the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a home about 3:30 a.m. Friday.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.