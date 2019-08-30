By - Associated Press - Friday, August 30, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was hurt in a shooting in Southeast Portland, Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police found the woman dead and the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after responding to a home about 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide