CHICAGO (AP) - Additional police officers are being deployed in Chicago neighborhoods over the Labor Day holiday weekend to help curb gun violence.

The police department says an extra 1,000 officers assisted overnight Friday and Saturday with targeted enforcement and patrols. A dozen illegal gun arrests were made and more than 40 guns were seized across the city.

Officers also recovered about 300 counterfeit merchandise items, two handguns, ammunition and about $5,000 in cash during a raid by the department’s Organized Crime Bureau money laundering team and the city’s Buildings & Consumer Affairs and Consumer Protection offices.

An extra 1,400 officers were deployed last year over the Labor Day holiday.

