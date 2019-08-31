DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police responding to a report of gunshots found the body of a man.
Police responded to the report at 3.46 p.m. Saturday and found a dead man. Police didn’t release his name but say he’s a 45-year-old Des Moines resident.
Police say it’s the city’s 10th homicide of the year.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.