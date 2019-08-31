By - Associated Press - Saturday, August 31, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police responding to a report of gunshots found the body of a man.

Police responded to the report at 3.46 p.m. Saturday and found a dead man. Police didn’t release his name but say he’s a 45-year-old Des Moines resident.

Police say it’s the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

