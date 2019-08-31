The Democratic National Committee announced Saturday that the fourth primary debate for the 2020 U.S. presidential election will be held in Ohio on October 15.

“Save the date,” the DNC said on Twitter. “The fourth #DemDebate will be October 15 (and potentially 16) in Ohio!”

The specific location for the debate has not yet been announced.

Each of the first two primary debates held by DNC this year has been spread across two consecutive nights to accommodate a large number of qualifying candidates.

Only ten candidates met the criteria needed to participate in the third debate this season, currently scheduled to take place at Texas Southern University in Houston on September 12.

The requirements to reserve a spot on stage during the fourth DNC debate are the same as the third: candidates must garner contributions from 130,000 unique donors and poll at or above 2% in at least four different DNC-certified polls.

The ten candidates who have qualified to participate in the third debate are: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Democrat; Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat; Pete Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Indiana; Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent; former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Massachusetts Democrat; Sen. Kamala Harris, California Democrat; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; former congressman Beto O’Rourke; and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Other presidential hopefuls still in the race but sitting out the third debate include billionaire Tom Steyer, author Marianna Williamson and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii Democrat.

