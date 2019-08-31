President Trump took aim Saturday at former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, tearing into the former staffer on Twitter amid addressing recent drama in the West Wing.

“Yes, I am currently suing various people for violating their confidentiality agreements. Disgusting and foul mouthed Omarosa is one. I gave her every break, despite the fact that she was despised by everyone, and she went for some cheap money from a book,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Numerous others also!”

Mr. Trump mentioned Ms. Manigault Newman, who left his administration nearly two years ago, while discussing the recent firing of his former personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout.

Ms. Westerhout, 28, was ousted as Mr. Trump’s personal assistant Thursday after sharing intimate details with reporters about the president and his family during a recent off-the-record dinner, according to multiple news outlets.

“While Madeleine Westerhout has a fully enforceable confidentiality agreement, she is a very good person and I don’t think there would ever be reason to use it,” Mr. Trump tweeted several minutes earlier Saturday.

“She called me yesterday to apologize, had a bad night. I fully understood and forgave her,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

A former reality TV star made famous by the “The Apprentice” show starring Mr. Trump, Ms. Manigault Newman worked on the president’s 2016 election campaign prior to serving in the first several months of his administration as assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison.

Ms. Manigault Newman’s resignation from the White House was announced in December 2017, taking effect the following month on the first anniversary of Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

She subsequently wrote a book about Mr. Trump, “Unhinged,” released in August 2018, in which she described the president as a “racist” who has repeatedly used the N-word.

Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign responded at the time of the book’s publication by announcing arbitration against Ms. Manigault Newman, citing an alleged breach of her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the Trump campaign.

A media representative for Ms. Manigault Newman did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.