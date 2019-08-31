President Trump canceled an overseas trip to monitor the path of Hurricane Dorian but found time to visit his golf club in northern Virginia on Saturday.

The president arrived at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling just after 10 a.m., according to the White House.

It was unclear whether Mr. Trump planned to hit the links or do something else, but his visit comes as Dorian bears down on the Atlantic coast.

Mr. Trump scrapped a visit to Poland this weekend to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II, sending Vice President Mike Pence instead, and went to Camp David late Friday to monitor the storm.

The president’s official schedule says Mr. Trump will receive a storm update back at Camp David in the late afternoon Saturday.

Mr. Trump, who frequently visits his Sterling club on weekends, said the storm appears to be tracking north instead of heading straight for Florida, as initially expected.

“Looking like our great South Carolina could get hit MUCH harder than first thought. Georgia and North Carolina also,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “It’s moving around and very hard to predict, except that it is one of the biggest and strongest (and really wide) that we have seen in decades. Be safe!”

Mr. Trump also used his social media account to offer support for Senate Republicans and weigh in on Madeleine Westerhout, the White House assistant fired for her remarks about the Trump family while drinking in an off-the-record setting with reporters.

Alluding to the possibility she might have more to say, Mr. Trump tweeted that Ms. Westerhout has a “fully enforceable confidentiality agreement,” though he doesn’t think “there would ever be reason to use it.”

