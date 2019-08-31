LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 54-year-old Las Vegas criminal defense attorney who represents DUI defendants is one himself.

Nevada Highway Patrol officers who responded to a two-vehicle crash early Friday arrested 54-year-old Garrett Ogata on suspicion of second-offense DUI, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to use due care.

Ogata did not immediately respond Saturday to The Associated Press’ request for comment.

Ogata’s website says he “focuses his practice in DUI defense and criminal defense.”

News outlets reported that court records indicate that Ogata twice previously was accused of DUI.

In a 2016 case, Ogata pleaded no contest to DUI and two other counts were dismissed.

A DUI charge was dismissed in 2003 case in which Ogata pleaded guilty to leave the scene of an accident and sentenced to DUI treatment court.

