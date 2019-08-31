KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for a double homicide in Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports that Jose Varela Jr. was given two life sentences for first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Fabian Arriaga and Jose Morales.
The charges stemmed from a 2017 triple shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.
The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office says Varela must serve 25 years before he is eliglble for parole.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.