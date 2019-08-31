PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix police say an officer fatally shot a man who fired first at the officer after earlier ramming an occupied unmarked police vehicle during a pursuit.

According to police, 51-year-old Rene Enrique Ruiz was shot Friday as detectives tried to take him into custody in a homicide investigation.

Police say Ruiz rammed his vehicle into a police vehicle as police tried to stop him and that Ruiz then drove off to a location where his vehicle became disabled.

Police say Ruiz got out of his vehicle with a handgun and tried to steal another driver of his vehicle before a 39-year-old male officer intervened, leading to the fatal shooting.

No officers were injured.

No information was released about the homicide investigation.

