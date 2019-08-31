MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion on Milwaukee’s south side.
The Journal Sentinel reports people entered the home about 10 p.m. Friday and fired shots. Residents fled, but the 21-year-old was struck by gunfire.
Milwaukee firefighters performed CPR but the man died at the scene.
Police say the shooting might be drug-related.
___
Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.