WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities say police officers in Delaware shot and killed a man who was armed with a shotgun.
The Wilmington Police Department said in a news release that a 35-year-old man was firing a shotgun when officers responded Friday night to a call of shots being fired in the area.
Police said two officers shot the man. Neither officer was injured.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name wasn’t immediately released.
Police said investigators recovered the suspect’s gun at the scene of the shooting.
