NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - New Haven police are investigating vandalism at a Roman Catholic church.
Police say a statue at Saint Anthony Church was knocked off its pedestal on Friday and broken.
Police responded to the church just before 7 p.m.
No arrests have been made and police have not said what they believe may have been a motive for the vandalism.
