By - Associated Press - Saturday, August 31, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - New Haven police are investigating vandalism at a Roman Catholic church.

Police say a statue at Saint Anthony Church was knocked off its pedestal on Friday and broken.

Police responded to the church just before 7 p.m.

No arrests have been made and police have not said what they believe may have been a motive for the vandalism.

