Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren acknowledged Friday that apparel sold under her newly launched American-themed “Freedom” athleisure line is manufactured outside the United States.

Ms. Lahren, a 27-year-old conservative commentator, made the admission amid speculation surrounding the line she launched last week in partnership with apparel company Alexo Athletica.

“Like many American small business owners, Alexo aims to be Made in America. We are working towards that,” Ms. Lahren said on Twitter.

Ms. Lahren’s tweet was accompanied by a statement attributed to Amy Robbins, Alexo Athletica’s chief executive officer.

“We had to make a decision that millions of American companies, especially small businesses have to make, when starting a business and go with the America based company that happened to have their manufacturing facilities overseas,” said the statement.

“Due to the increased labor costs and heightened regulations many US based manufacturers face we were left with little option but to manufacture overseas to start out,” the statement said.

Ms. Lahren announced the athleisure line a week earlier, tweeting: “For those who love God, Guns and Country and are proud to show it. Freedom”

“My line is tailored to women of any age and any size, and it’s very patriotic,” she told Recoil last week. “We have camouflage prints, we have stars, and it’s an interesting take on a lot of the traditional patriotic symbols. It looks very much like me.”

Neither Ms. Lahren nor Ms. Robbins acknowledged where the apparel is made.

