ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot after finding an unsecured gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the boy was taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting. He’s in critical but stable condition.

The newspaper reports that the child abuse division is investigating.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.