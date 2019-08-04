ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot after finding an unsecured gun.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the boy was taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting. He’s in critical but stable condition.
The newspaper reports that the child abuse division is investigating.
