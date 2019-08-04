Sen. Cory Booker on Sunday lamented a lack of will to name and confront “right-wing” and “white supremacist” violence in the U.S., in the wake of a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio that left at least 29 people dead and dozens of others injured.

“We don’t see the same kind of moral will and determination to address what is, in fact, the majority of our terrorist attacks since 9/11 — have been right-wing extremist groups right here from this country, the majority of those white supremacist,” Mr. Booker, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said on MSNBC.

“We do not see a mustering of public will, of the will amongst lawmakers to focus on that problem — to even name that problem,” the New Jersey Democrat said. “We have a president that doesn’t even admit that it’s a problem.”

Authorities are investigating whether a document published online ahead of the attack at a shopping area in El Paso on Saturday that left 20 people dead was written by the alleged gunman.

In the document, the writer laments an influx of Hispanics into Texas, while also criticizing both Democrats and Republicans.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said it’s wrong to lay blame for the violence on President Trump and that the president hasn’t downplayed the threat of white nationalism.

“This is not the same as international sort of nuclear weapons,” Mr. Mulvaney said on ABC’s “This Week.” “This is a serious problem. There’s no question about it. But they are sick, sick people and the president knows that … I don’t think it’s fair to try and lay this at the feet of the president.”

“I don’t think it’s at all fair to sit here and say that he doesn’t think that white nationalism is bad for the nation,” he said. “You cannot be a white supremacist and be normal in the head. These are sick people.”

