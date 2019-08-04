Another Battle of Britain is underway.

A decade ago, talk radio host Michael Savage was banned from the U.K. by Britain’s then-Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, who placed Mr. Savage on a list of undesirables that included known terrorists and neo-Nazis. One of the few who defended Mr. Savage was Boris Johnson, then the mayor of London, who called the ban an “utterly demented decision.”

Now he is prime minister. Things change.

David Horowitz, Mr. Savage’s personal attorney, has contacted Mr. Johnson to ask for “redress of a grave injustice,” pointing out that his client has been a frequent guest of President Trump in the White House, among other things.

Indeed, Mr. Savage — who has 10 million listeners — is looking for a boost from a certain party.

“I wish President Trump would go to bat for me the way he did that rapper,” Mr. Savage tells The Washington Times — referring to the president’s recent efforts to win the release of American rap star A$AP Ricky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers and is accused of assault in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was jailed July 3. Mr. Trump personally intervened on the singer’s behalf; Mr. Mayers was released Friday from a Swedish jail and will remain free until mid-August, when his verdict will be announced.

There is also a public petition, which has just gone active.

“Whereas, Michael Savage has never advocated violence, and the British government has not specified any statements made by Savage to back its claim; Whereas, Michael Savage has been known to his millions of listeners for more than 25 years as an advocate of the patriotic values of borders, language and culture,” the petition states.

“Whereas, official correspondence released under the U.K.’s freedom-of-information law revealed a decision was made at the highest level of the British government to use Savage’s name to provide ‘balance’ to a ban list otherwise dominated by Muslim extremists. Whereas, Britain is the country of the Magna Carta, which gave birth centuries later to Americans’ constitutional right to free speech; Therefore, we hereby add our names to this petition calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to remove Michael Savage from its travel ban,” the petition concludes.

POST-TRAGEDY HEADLINES

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, prompted some news organizations to go political on the tragedy. A very small selection of headlines from the last 24 hours:

“Ideology Kills. How Do You Police It?” (The Atlantic); “Mass murder in America” (Axios); “’Trump’s racism leads to violence’: Democrats blame president for deadly El Paso shooting” (The Independent); “Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke slam Trump in wake of El Paso massacre, face backlash for politicizing tragedy” (Fox News); “Trump Still Refuses to Condemn Violent White Supremacy” (Washington Monthly); “Beto O’Rourke Reacts By Saying Trump Stokes Racism” (Deadline Hollywood); “Biden Vows To Beat The NRA Following El Paso Shooting” (Breitbart.com); “When Hate Came to El Paso” (The New York Times).

DEMOCRATS BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES

President Trump will return to New Hampshire on Aug. 15 for a jumbo “Keep America Great” rally in Manchester. Quite possibly, former White House adviser Corey Lewandowski will join him on the stage to declare his intention to run for the U.S. Senate seat in the Granite State.

New Hampshire Democrats are jittery about the prospect.

“Soon New Hampshire will be invaded by Trumpers. Not just the one and only Donald Trump, but Trump whisperer Corey Lewandowski, who is a craven lobbyist and just like Trump has been credibly accused of assault many times and is chomping at the bit to strip away Granite Staters’ health care. In fact, he is actually thinking about throwing his hat in the ring to run against New Hampshire’s Senator Jeanne Shaheen,” Raymond Buckley, chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, tells his loyal Dams.

“This is the beginning of what will be will be the most important election of our lives. With so much at stake, the time to start organizing and talking to voters is now,” Mr. Buckley says.

RONNA’S REMINDER

“Everyday I am thankful for President Trump and Vice President Pence and their leadership. Think of everything they have accomplished in less than three years,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told an enthusiastic audience at the GOP’s summer meeting on Friday.

And this is her summary, verbatim.

“Six million new jobs, more than half of them filled by women. Five million people off food stamps; unemployment hitting record lows, including for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian American, and women. Thirteen regulations eliminated for each new one added, which saves taxpayers $33 billion,” Mrs. McDaniel said, adding that 9,000 “opportunity zones” were established to spur $100 billion in local investments.

“And that’s not all,” she said.

“We have criminal justice reform. Health care premiums are going down, and drug pricing is becoming more transparent. We have a stronger, well-funded military and greater support for our veterans and their families. The wall on our southern border is being built,” Mrs. McDaniel said.

“The federal judiciary is being reshaped at a record pace, and of course, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh are on the Supreme Court. I can’t wait to reelect President Trump in 2020.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 71% of Americans say that “democracy is the best form of government”; 75% of Republicans, 61% of independents and 80% of Democrats agree.

• 50% are not satisfied with how democracy works in America; 28% of Republicans, 49% of independents and 67% of Democrats agree.

• 43% say “America’s democracy” works better than that of other nations; 66% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

• 40% are satisfied with how democracy works in America; 65% of Republicans, 33% of independents and 27% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 27-30.

