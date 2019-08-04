Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps this week seized a ship in the Persian Gulf that was suspected of transporting “smuggled fuel” to several countries in the region, the state-run news outlet Fars reported Sunday.

Although it did not specify the nationality of the ship or its crew members, the semi-official news agency said 700,000 liters of confiscated fuel was found on the vessel that was seized Wednesday. Seven foreign nationals who were aboard the ship were taken into custody.

The ship reportedly was stopped near Farsi Island, which houses a Guard Corps naval base in the northern part of the Persian Gulf, according to The Associated Press.

The latest move marks Iran’s third ship seizure in as many weeks after a British tanker traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping channel, was intercepted last month. The week prior, the IRGC tried to impede the passage of another British ship traveling in the same area.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard — considered by the U.S. to be a terrorist organization — had released a video of the seizure of another foreign oil tanker at the time, which Tehran said was smuggling fuel out of the country. The video showed the ship to be a United Arab Emirates vessel that was believed to have disappeared in Iranian waters in July.

Last week’s incident comes on the heels of heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. and its allies after the U.S. military said it shot down a “threatening” Iranian drone over international waters in the area.

In June, Iran allegedly carried out limpet mine attacks on two oil tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has demanded that all ships in the region pay a toll, which suggests that Tehran has no intention of scaling back its disruptions.

Iran has persistently tried to impede the flow of oil through the Middle East as a direct response to the Trump administration’s global embargo on all exports of Iranian oil.

The embargo is a key piece of a broader set of economic sanctions designed to drive Iran back to the negotiating table as the White House pushes the government to fully give up its nuclear weapons program and end all financial support for terrorism.

But several U.S. allies have hesitated to fully join the economic pressure campaign. Britain has tried to keep in place the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which offered some economic relief in exchange for a scaled-back nuclear program.

