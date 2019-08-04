Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell broke his shoulder Sunday when he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, his spokesman said.

Mr. McConnell, 77, “tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville,” said communications director David Popp.

The accident occurred just as Democrats were pushing for Mr. McConnell to call the Senate back into session from its August recess to address gun-control legislation in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Mr. Popp said Mr. McConnell “will continue to work from home.”

Mr. McConnell did contact Republican Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rob Portman of Ohio “to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend,” his spokesman said.

