President Trump on Sunday ordered flags flown at half-staff as a sign of respect for the victims of shootings this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“Our nation mourns with those whose loved ones were murdered in the tragic shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and we share in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks,” Mr. Trump said in a proclamation. “We condemn these hateful and cowardly acts.”

He ordered flags to remain at half-staff through sunset on Thursday.

“Through our grief, America stands united with the people of El Paso and Dayton,” Mr. Trump said. “May God be with the victims of these two horrific crimes and bring aid and comfort to their families and friends.”

At least 29 people were killed in the two shootings, with dozens more wounded.

