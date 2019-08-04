BOSTON (AP) - Transit officials say it will likely be October before all repairs are completed to signals that were damaged when a Red Line train derailed in Boston.

A spokesman for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority tells The Boston Globe that the T is targeting October for having all the signals operating automatically.

No one was injured on June 11 when the train left the tracks near the JFK/UMass station, but the derailment caused major damage to the automatic signals and switches along a stretch of the Red Line, forcing trains to run at reduced speeds.

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo is disputing that the October estimate represents a new or later timeline for completing repairs.

The T has repaired some of the signals and added more trains during the busiest commuting times to ease delays for commuters.

