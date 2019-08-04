President Trump said Sunday he’s talking to lawmakers and law-enforcement officials about proposals to address two mass shootings this weekend, saying “perhaps more has to be done.”

“We have to get it stopped,” Mr. Trump told reporters in New Jersey before flying to Washington. “This has been going on for years.”

Addressing Democrats’ accusations that he bears responsibility for the shootings due to hateful rhetoric, the president said, “Hate has no place in our country.”

“We’re going to take care of it,” Mr. Trump said. “A lot of things are in the works.”

The president said he plans to make a more detailed announcement around 10 a.m. Monday.

He said he has spoken over the weekend with Attorney General William P. Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray, with the governors of Ohio and Texas, and with lawmakers.

“I’ve spoken to members of Congress about whatever we can do, and a lot of things are being done right now as we speak,” Mr. Trump said. “A lot of things are in the works, and a lot of good things. We have done much more than most administrations … but perhaps more has to be done.”

The president suggested one approach will be looking at mental-health services.

“This is also a mental illness problem,” he said. “If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness. These are really people that are very, very seriously mentally ill.”

The president praised the quick efforts of law enforcement officers in both shootings, saying they prevented the death tolls from being even higher.

“As bad as it was, it could have been so much worse,” he said. “The job they’ve done is incredible.”

