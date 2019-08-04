President Trump said Sunday the FBI was coordinating with local authorities in Ohio and Texas after two mass shootings in less than 24 hours left at least 29 people dead.

“The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!” the president tweeted.

“God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio,” Mr. Trump said.

The president has been briefed on the Dayton shooting and is monitoring the situation, the White House said.

A gunman armed with body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine people and and injuring more than a dozen others, authorities said.

The gunman was shot to death by responding officers.

The Ohio shooting came hours after a gunman opened fire in a shopping area in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured, according to police.

Authorities said the gunman, identified by law enforcement authorities as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, was taken into custody and is believed to be the only shooter.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said police were investigating whether a document posted online shortly before the shooting was written by Mr. Crusius.

In it, the writer expresses concern that an influx of Hispanics into the United States will replace aging white voters, potentially turning Texas blue in upcoming elections and swinging the White House to the Democrats.

The writer also criticizes Republicans for what he described as close ties to corporations and degradation of the environment.

⦁ This article is based in part on wire service reports.

