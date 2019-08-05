WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A teenager was shot to death in Wichita during the weekend.
Wichita police say the 17-year-old was shot early Sunday while driving north of the Old Town area.
Police say the victim and two other people were in a pickup when someone in another truck fired several bullets, hitting the driver. The other two teens in the truck weren’t injured.
KAKE-TV reports police do not believe the shooting was random.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Information from: KAKE-TV.
