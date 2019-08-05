By - Associated Press - Monday, August 5, 2019

SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Two people have been killed in shootings in Salem, Oregon.

Authorities said the shootings Sunday are unrelated.

The first happened at Englewood Park just before 1 a.m. The victim died at the hospital. No other information was immediately available.

Hours later at 3:19 a.m., police were called to a home and found a person who had been shot. That person also died at the hospital.

KOIN reports a suspect in that shooting was questioned.

