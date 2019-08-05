ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage police say a man who pointed a gun at police was shot at a park on the city’s east side.

The man was taken to a hospital afterward and his condition was not released.

Police at around 10:30 a.m. Monday took calls of a man pointing a gun at people at Dave Rose Park.

Police arrived and ordered the man to put his gun down. Police say he ignored the commands and pointed the gun at officers, who fired.

Police closed the park. Police say more information on the shooting would be released Monday afternoon.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.