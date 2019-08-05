Judicial Watch, a conservative law firm, announced Monday is has sued California to stop the state’s new law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns or else be left off the primary ballot.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of four state voters who said their picks for president could be unfairly constrained by the law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last week.

Under the law, candidates must disclose fix years of tax returns within 98 days of a primary. The state would then publicly release the information.

President Trump has declined to release his taxes, saying he doesn’t want to because he’s under an IRS audit. That has enraged Democrats who say they believe he’s hiding nefarious ties to Russia or other embarrassing information, and California — a state controlled politically by Democrats — responded with its new law.

But Judicial Watch said the U.S. Constitution lays out the qualifications for a president, including a minimum age and residency requirements. It does not include release of one’s taxes.

Besides, Judicial Watch said, none of the reasons California officials gave for the new law is related to election procedures.

“California politicians, in their zeal to attack President Trump, passed a law that also unconstitutionally victimizes California voters,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

