Ohio state Rep. Candice Keller Sunday blamed video games, gay marriage, President Obama, marijuana and other issues as the reasons for a massacre in Dayton, Ohio that left nine people dead and dozens wounded.

In a far-reaching Facebook post on her personal page, the Republican lawmaker complained liberals jump to play the “blame game” when a mass shooting take place and listed several reasons as to why the shooting happened.

Ms. Keller blamed the mass shootings on “the breakdown of the traditional American family(thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fatherlessness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals(open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies(hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect to law enforcement(thank you, Obama.)”

She goes on to blame “hatred of our veterans,” “professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem,” the Democratic Congress, anti-semitism, ignorance of the second amendment and “snowflakes” who can’t accept President Trump as a leader.

“Did I forget anybody?” Ms. Keller finished. “The list is long. And the fury will continue.”

Ms. Keller’s post has drawn ire from many Ohioans, including from those in her own party.

Butler County Republican Party chairman Todd Hall denounced the post to The Cincinnati Enquirer, saying, “Some want to politicize these events, and I cannot condone such comments and behavior.”

Well known Trump supporter Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones also voiced opposition to the post, tweeting, “Shame shame shame Candice Keller.”

The nation is reeling from two separate mass shootings within a day of each other in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which has left 31 people dead and dozens injured.

