The Treasury Department on Monday declared China a currency manipulator and vowed to retaliate as the two countries’ trade dispute escalated.

The immediate effect of the label is to force negotiations between Beijing, Washington and the International Monetary Fund. But symbolically the move is huge, having been resisted by past US. administrations for fear of upsetting a massive trading partner

President Trump has no such worries now.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the designation in a statement Monday evening, after the markets closed, saying he was acting “under the auspices” of the president.

“In recent days, China has taken concrete steps to devalue its currency, while maintaining substantial foreign exchange reserves despite active use of such tools in the past,” the secretary said. “The context of these actions and the implausibility of China’s market stability rationale confirm that the purpose of China’s currency devaluation is to gain unfair competitive advantage in international trade.”

China’s yuan fell to an 11-year low against the U.S. dollar on Monday, with the rate now above seven to one.

Chinese officials acknowledged the Central Bank allowed the currency to fall as retaliation for Mr. Trump’s announcement last week that he was imposing a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese imports, effective next month.

China on Monday, in addition to allowing its currency to fall, said state-owned businesses would stop buying U.S. agricultural products it had promised Mr. Trump it would purchase. The Commerce Ministry also said it was considering its own new tariffs on U.S. goods.

Global markets tumbled as China announced its moves Monday.

