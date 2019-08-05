Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Monday that lawmakers using video games and mental health to explain two shootings over the weekend are ignoring the real reason — guns.

“People suffer from mental illness in every other country on earth; people play video games in virtually every other country on earth. The difference is the guns,” she tweeted.

Mrs. Clinton’s comments come after the U.S. experienced two massive mass shootings — one in El Paso, Texas, and another in Dayton, Ohio — that left over 30 people dead.

President Trump said Monday the nation should condemn “bigotry, hatred and white supremacy.”

He also blamed the shootings on “gruesome and grisly video games” allowing “troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence.”

Studies have not found a connection between violent video games and increased violent behavior.

