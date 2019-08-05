HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana’s political practices commissioner has dismissed an ethics complaint accusing Montana Gov. Steve Bullock of using public resources to campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

Commissioner Jeff Mangan wrote Monday there is no evidence that Gov. Steve Bullock directed members of his executive protection detail to engage in activity supporting his campaign.

The Montana Republican Party filed the complaint over the Montana Highway Patrol security detail that travels with him during campaign trips to Iowa and elsewhere.

Mangan writes in his order that the GOP complaint didn’t state a potential violation of Montana’s ethics code.

Last month, Bullock reached a deal with Attorney General Tim Fox to reimburse Fox’s office for the detail’s expenses on campaign trips.

