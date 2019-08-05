COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are investigating what they say is the suspicious death of a Council Bluffs resident.
Police say medics called around 5:15 p.m. Sunday for officers to join them at the residence of 52-year-old Jerrot Clark. He’d been found dead inside his home. Authorities have not said what caused his death.
No arrests have been reported.
