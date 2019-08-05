MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy and another person have been hurt in an altercation in Tennessee’s largest county.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that a deputy has been taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. The sheriff’s office says a suspect has been transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is describing the situation on Twitter as an officer-involved shooting in downtown Memphis on Monday morning. It is not clear if the deputy or the other person has been shot. Authorities have blocked the street near the county courthouse building, which also includes government offices and a jail.

TBI is expected to provide an update later Monday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.