GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston’s police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed trespassing suspect by a rope through downtown streets.

Photos of the Saturday incident went viral on social media. The two officers linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old African-American criminal trespass suspect Donald Neely and led him around the block to a mounted patrol staging area.

We have verified with law enforcement officials in Galveston, that the photograph taken in Galveston is real. It is hard to understand why these officers felt this young man required a leash, as he was handcuffed and walking between two mounted officers. pic.twitter.com/bEFZnn4qmH — Adrienne Bell (@AdrBell) August 5, 2019

In a statement Monday, Police Chief Vernon Hale said “this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios,” such as with crowd control. However, he said he believes his officers “showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest.” He said his department has “immediately changed the policy” to prevent use of the technique.

Neely is free on bond. He has no listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.