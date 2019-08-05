President Trump blamed the media Monday for two mass shootings over the weekend, accusing “fake news” of stoking anger and rage.

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years” in the U.S., Mr. Trump tweeted.

“News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse,” he added.

This tweets came minutes after the president said the 29 that died in shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, should not “die in vain.”

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” he tweeted.

“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” he added.

Critics have blamed the president’s rhetoric on immigration as an inspiration for the El Paso shooting suspect, who wrote in his manifesto the massacre was a response to an “invasion” of Hispanics and a way to “fight to reclaim my country from destruction.”

