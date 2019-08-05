President Trump misstated Monday the Ohio city reeling from a weekend of gun violence while acknowledging the nine people who died on Sunday.

“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo,” said Mr. Trump, despite the fact the mass shooting occurred in Dayton, on the opposite end of the state.

Another older politician, presidential candidate and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, made a similar gaffe Sunday when he mistakenly said: “The tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before.”

Mr. Biden corrected himself later, according to the pool report.

Presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio Democrat, responded plainly to the flub: “Toledo. F— me.”

The president’s speech called for tougher laws to deny firearms from mentally ill people and denounced white nationalism Monday in the wake of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio last weekend that claimed 30 lives.

In an address to the nation, the president said he supports “red flag” laws to take away guns and possibly order involuntary confinement for people before they kill. And he said he has directed the Justice Department to work with social-media companies to identify people who are a danger to society.

“We can and will stop this evil contagion,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

• David Boyer contributed to this article.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.